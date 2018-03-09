CFTC Approves The Transfer Of Open Interest In Credit Default Swaps From CME To ICC

At the request of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. (CME) and ICE Clear Credit LLC (ICC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued an order today approving the transfer of all open interest in credit default swaps (CDS) at CME to ICC.
On December 15, 2017, CME and ICC each submitted letters requesting that that CFTC permit the transfer of CDS open interest. CME and ICC plan to conduct the transfer on March 16, 2018 by closing out positions at CME and establishing corresponding positions at ICC.
See the Order under Related Links.