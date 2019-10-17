CFTC Announces Agenda For 2nd Annual FinTech Forward Conference - FinTech Forward 2019 To Focus On “Exploring The Unwritten Future”

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced the agenda for its second annual Fintech Forward conference. This year’s event, Fintech Forward 2019: Exploring the Unwritten Future, will bring together innovators, regulators, market participants, and the general public to discuss the latest in fintech developments and the impact of these emerging technologies on markets and customers. The conference will be held at the CFTC’s headquarters in Washington, DC on October 24, 2019.
The full agenda is available here. Highlights include: opening remarks from Chairman Heath P. Tarbert; a fireside chat with Commissioner Dan Berkovitz and former CFTC Commissioner Mark Wetjen; remarks by Commissioner Rostin Behnam on the future of fintech regulation; and a fireside chat with Commissioner Dawn Stump and Melissa Netram, the new Director of LabCFTC.
Panels will feature discussions on artificial intelligence in the 21st century marketplace, digitization and custody, big data and cloud computing, and global perspectives on fintech issues. Fintech Forward 2019 also features a “Meet the Regulators” exhibit throughout the day, where attendees will have the opportunity to engage with regulators about their respective jurisdictions, innovation engagement initiatives, and other fintech topics. This year’s exhibitors include representatives from the CFTC, CFPB, FINRA, FBI, NASAA, NFA and SEC.
The conference is led by LabCFTC with support from the Office of Customer Education and Outreach. The full program will be livestreamed on CFTC.gov.
About LabCFTC
Launched in May 2017, LabCFTC is an initiative aimed at facilitating market-enhancing fintech innovation, informing policy, and ensuring that the CFTC has the regulatory and technological tools and understanding to keep pace with changing markets. It is the agency’s focal point to engage with fintech innovation and promote fair competition by making the CFTC more accessible to fintech innovators. More information can be found here.
About the Office of Customer Education and Outreach
The Office of Customer Education and Outreach develops and implements education initiatives designed to help customers protect themselves against fraud and other violations of the Commodity Exchange Act.
