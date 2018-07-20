CESC Monthly Index Report For June 2018

Highlights
- CES A80 down 6.5 per cent in June as Renminbi weakened
- CES G10 plummeted 13.7 percent in June on rumours banks are withdrawing Union Pay point-of-sale terminals from casinos
- Emerging markets indices under pressure as trade war escalated
- QFII’s and RQFII’s capital repatriation restrictions and lockup periods removed to facilitate cross border investments
- Meituan Dianping applied to launch second IPO of WVR shares in Hong Kong
- PBC reported to be considering permission for onshore bonds repos under Bond Connect
