CESC Launches CES SCHK Pan-Entertainment And Leisure Index, CES REIT Index And CES SCHK High Yield Low Volatility Index

China Exchanges Services Company Limited (CESC) today (Monday) announced three new indices: CES SCHK Pan-Entertainment and Leisure Index (CES SCHK E&L), CES REIT Index (CES REIT), and CES SCHK High Yield Low Volatility Index (CES SCHK HYLV).
CES SCHK E&L ─ the index aims to capture the performance of the 30 leading Hong Kong-listed entertainment companies eligible for Southbound Trading under Stock Connect*.
CES REIT ─ the index represents the overall performance of Hong Kong-listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
CES SCHK HYLV ─ the index uses forecast dividend yield as an indicator to track the performance of up to 40 Hong Kong-listed stocks eligible for Southbound Trading under Stock Connect with high yield and low volatility.
“The three new CESC indices aim to cater for the latest market developments and meet the needs of asset management product issuers. We believe the new indices can provide more diversified investment options for the market. In future, we will continue to work closely with our business partners to develop more innovative indices and products,” said CESC Chief Executive Mao Zhirong.
* Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect