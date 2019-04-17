 Skip to main Content
CESC Monthly Index Report (March)

Date 17/04/2019

Highlights

  • Businesses expected to benefit from proposed tax reduction in the Mainland. CES China A80 Index (CESA80) rose 4.2 per cent 
  • Semiconductor manufacturers’ expected listing on Technology Innovation Board lifted CESCSC by 15.3 per cent 
  • Capital flows into emerging markets after US put interest rate hikes on hold 
  • Dacheng CES Stock Connect 300 Index Fund saw net subscription of almost RMB2 billion upon launch 
  • Inclusion of Chinese bonds into three major global bond indexes expected to bring capital inflow of US$250 billion to US$300 billion
  • Single-day net capital outflow under Stock Connect’s Northbound Trading set second highest record 

