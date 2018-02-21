CESC Index Report For January

Highlights
- Hong Kong stocks saw strong trading with CES HKMI rising 13.8 per cent from the previous month
- Southbound capital under Stock Connect pushed CES SCHK50 up 10.7 per cent from the previous month
- Macau’s gaming revenue exceeded expectations and CES G10 was up 9.3 per cent in January
- RMB from onshore for Stock Connect said to be under HKMA consideration
- Increased Sino-British financial strategic cooperation expected to facilitate launch of Shanghai-London Connect in 2018
- SZSE launched first Belt and Road panda bonds
Click here for full details.