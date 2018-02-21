 Skip to main Content
CESC Index Report For January

Date 21/02/2018

Highlights

  • Hong Kong stocks saw strong trading with CES HKMI rising 13.8 per cent from the previous month 
  • Southbound capital under Stock Connect pushed CES SCHK50 up 10.7 per cent from the previous month 
  • Macau’s gaming revenue exceeded expectations and CES G10 was up 9.3 per cent in January 
  • RMB from onshore for Stock Connect said to be under HKMA consideration 
  • Increased Sino-British financial strategic cooperation expected to facilitate launch of Shanghai-London Connect in 2018 
  • SZSE launched first Belt and Road panda bonds 

Click here for full details.