CESC Index Report For February

Date 15/03/2018

Highlights

  • Mainland and Hong Kong markets retreated along with Europe and the US. Broad-based equity indices in both markets fell by 3 per cent to 8.7 per cent. 
  • CES G10 outperformed the market by falling 2 per cent. 
  • Global equity indices plunged across the board in anticipation of further rate hikes. 
  • Reports said HKEX is working to launch ETF Connect this year, while expanding its listing regime to accommodate new economy companies. 
  • White paper issued by Bank of China points to optimism about RMB’s internationalisation. 
  • PBC adviser expects volatility in RMB to narrow and suggests less currency intervention

