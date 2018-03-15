CESC Index Report For February

Highlights
- Mainland and Hong Kong markets retreated along with Europe and the US. Broad-based equity indices in both markets fell by 3 per cent to 8.7 per cent.
- CES G10 outperformed the market by falling 2 per cent.
- Global equity indices plunged across the board in anticipation of further rate hikes.
- Reports said HKEX is working to launch ETF Connect this year, while expanding its listing regime to accommodate new economy companies.
- White paper issued by Bank of China points to optimism about RMB’s internationalisation.
- PBC adviser expects volatility in RMB to narrow and suggests less currency intervention
