CESC Index Report For February 2019

Highlights
- Single day turnover in Shanghai and Shenzhen exceeded RMB1 trillion amid bullish market sentiment, lifting CES China A80 Index (CESA80) by 11.6 per cent
- Interest in 5G concepts raised CES China Semiconductor Index (CESCSC) by 26.6 per cent
- CES HK Biotechnology Index (CESHKB) increased 17.1 per cent amid rising demand for bio-tech stocks
- HKEX proposed to expand Stock Connect eligible products to more stocks, ETFs, listed bonds and primary offerings
- Guangdong and Hong Kong are studying connectivity in wealth management products and expect results by 2020
- PBOC bills offered in Hong Kong were more than 6 times oversubscribed
Click here for full details.