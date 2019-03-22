 Skip to main Content
CESC Index Report For February 2019

Date 22/03/2019

Highlights

  • Single day turnover in Shanghai and Shenzhen exceeded RMB1 trillion amid bullish market sentiment, lifting CES China A80 Index (CESA80) by 11.6 per cent 
  • Interest in 5G concepts raised CES China Semiconductor Index (CESCSC) by 26.6 per cent 
  • CES HK Biotechnology Index (CESHKB) increased 17.1 per cent amid rising demand for bio-tech stocks 
  • HKEX proposed to expand Stock Connect eligible products to more stocks, ETFs, listed bonds and primary offerings 
  • Guangdong and Hong Kong are studying connectivity in wealth management products and expect results by 2020  
  • PBOC bills offered in Hong Kong were more than 6 times oversubscribed 

