Ceridian Begins Trading On Toronto Stock Exchange

TMX Group announced today that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (Ceridian), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company headquartered in the United States, commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol TSX:CDAY. Ceridian's initial public offering (IPO) raised US$462 million, making it the largest technology company (by initial market capitalization) to ever IPO in Canada. The IPO is also among the 25 largest corporate IPOs in TSX history.
"I am extremely proud of our Canadian heritage. With almost 2,000 employees and the majority of our leadership team here, we are committed to advancing technology innovation in Canada," said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. "Ceridian's listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange validates this commitment as we continue to disrupt the human capital management market and make work life better for people in Canada and around the world."
"We are proud to welcome Ceridian, a company championing progressive change for businesses across the world, to TSX," said Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, TMX Group. "Supporting the vibrant growth of technology companies around the world is a primary objective for TMX's capital formation ecosystem and we continue to seek out innovative solutions to address the needs of our domestic and international clients."
To celebrate the listing, Mr. Ossip will join Lou Eccleston, CEO, TMX Group to open trading on May 4, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.
Ceridian's flagship cloud HCM platform, Dayforce, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management capabilities in a single solution. Ceridian provides solutions for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to global organizations in over 50 countries.
There are 421 technology and innovation companies listed on TSX and TSXV with a combined market capitalization of over $193 billion, as of March 31, 2018.