Central Securities Depository Of Iran And Swiss Iranian Investment Forum Sign MoU On Extending Mutual Cooperation

Central Securities Depository of Iran (CSDI) and Swiss Iranian Investment Forum (SIIF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote and expand mutual cooperation on developing foreign investment in Iranian capital market and paving the way of connection to European and international financial markets and international financial institutions.
The deal was sealed by CSDI chief executive officer, Mr. Hossein Fahimi and SIIF president, Mr. Ali Javadi Pouya on February 2018. Under this mutual understanding the two sides agreed on achieving closer collaboration in international relations and facilitating business and investment opportunities in Iran.
The two delegates sought to consolidate professional relationship in developing business, legal and technical infrastructures. Establishing efficient interrelation between CSDI and foreign peers as well as international financial institutions such as global custodians was well emphasized.
The Swiss Iranian Investment Forum (SIIF), founded in 2017, as a civil law association domiciled in Geneva, Switzerland. The purpose of SIIF is to facilitate economic exchanges between Switzerland and Iran, and promote a better understanding of Iran’s emerging markets and financial reforms designed to protect international investments and business activities.
