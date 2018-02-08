CDS Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Canadian Equities Exchanges - Collaborative Solution Marks The Conclusion Of TMX Group's Regulatory Engagement Regarding The Clearing Of Securities Of Issuers With Marijuana-Related U.S. Activities

CDS, Canada's equities and fixed income clearing house, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with recognized Canadian equities exchanges outlining the parties' understanding of Canada's regulatory framework applicable to the rules and procedures and regulatory oversight of the exchanges and CDS. The MOU also follows discussions with the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), an umbrella organization of Canada's provincial and territorial securities regulators regarding the clearing of securities of issuers with marijuana-related activities in the United States.
The MoU outlines Canada's regulatory framework and the exchanges' and CDS's respective roles regarding listed securities. The MoU confirms, with respect to the clearing of listed securities, that CDS relies on the exchanges to review the conduct of listed issuers. As a result, there is no CDS ban on the clearing of securities of issuers with marijuana-related activities in the U.S.
The MoU is posted on the CDS website at https://www.cds.ca/resource/en/249/