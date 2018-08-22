CCP12 Responds To The Cyber Lexicon Consultation By The FSB

The CCP12 (The Global Association of Central Counterparties) has responded to the consultation raised by the Financial Stability Board on Cyber Lexicon - that aims to provide international cyber related terminology and guidelines to monitor cyber risk scenarios.
As the CCP12 greatly appreciates the FSB’s efforts in the cyber protection frontier and in the development of cross sector understanding from terminology to cyber risk scenarios to effective practices, therefore CCP12 wished to offer it’s perpective and support.
CCP12 also gathers industry specialists in the form of a Cyber Security Subcommitttee on a regular basis to closely observe and focus on best practises together with the CCP12’s Operations Working Committee.
To read CCP12‘s response to the consultation click here.
After deliberating all consultations received; The FSB will proceed to present its Cyber Lexicon to the G20 later November this year.
CCP12 appreciates the efforts presented by the FSB and looks forward to the final presentation.