Cbonds News Agency And NSD Expand Cooperation Associated With Distributing NSD Valuation Center’s Data

The Valuation Center of National Settlement Depository (NSD), Russia’s central securities depository, and Cbonds News Agency have concluded an agreement, assigning Cbonds the role of an official distributor of NSD Valuation Center’s products.
As part of the special service package, “NSD’s Valuation Center,” Cbonds website (http://cbonds.com/about/paccess.php) users will be able to receive information from the Valuation Center which has been recognized by the Bank of Russia as a source for calculating the fair value of financial instruments. The data will be placed on the following sections of the website: the bond issue page, Exchanges’ quotations, Watchlist, and Market Maps. As of 5 July 2018, the prices of more than 700 issues of Russian issuers’ securities were available.
NSD Valuation Center’s data are also accessible as part of the service for receiving structured databases and working via API (http://cbonds.com/about/services/). The cost of data received from Cbonds is equal to the cost of data supplied directly by NSD.
NSD’s Valuation Center provides clients with an assessment of the fair values of fixed income instruments, such as ruble bonds with a simple structure and bonds with mortgage coverage. In the near future, NSD’s Valuation Center plans to begin to provide an assessment of the fair value of bonds issued by companies without credit ratings, as well as Eurobonds and derivatives. As additional indicative prices, the Company will continue to transmit data about the fair value of more than 1,500 instruments calculated on the basis of a previous method developed by NSD and NFA.
NSD Valuation Center’s solution is unique, due to the use of best international practices, given CSD information about the structure of holders and imputed securities’ liquidity. The term “fair value” aligns with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and meets Basel II requirements.
More information is available at https://nsddata.ru/en/products/5