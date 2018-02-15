Cboe Welcomes New Issuer Vanguard To ETF Marketplace

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today welcomed Vanguard as a new issuer to the Cboe ETF Marketplace, with the launch of six U.S.-focused funds.
The new ETFs include:
- The Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (Cboe: VFLQ) seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with lower measures of trading liquidity.
- The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (Cboe: VFMV) seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market.
- The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (Cboe: VFMO) seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance.
- The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (Cboe: VFMF) seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with relatively strong recent performance, strong fundamentals, and low prices relative to fundamentals.
- The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (Cboe: VFQY) seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals.
- The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (Cboe: VFVA) seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with relatively lower share prices relative to fundamental values.
More information is available here.
Laura Morrison, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Exchange-Traded Products, said: “A significant measure of any market is the quality of participants it attracts and Vanguard’s arrival at the Cboe ETF Marketplace as an issuer is a major milestone for our team. We are looking forward to a long-lasting and fruitful relationship. As proud operators of some of the largest markets in the U.S. we are also particularly thrilled that it’s this suite of products that have found their home with us.”
At the end of 2017, Cboe had 250 ETPs listed on its U.S. market from 47 issuers. The firm won 62% of new transfers and 32% of listings over the year.
Additional information regarding listing and trading on the Cboe ETF Marketplace is available on ETFMarketplace.com. Firms interested in listing products with Cboe may email listings@cboe.com.