Cboe Welcomes New Issuer ALPS To ETF Marketplace

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today welcomed new issuer ALPS to the Cboe ETF Marketplace.
The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (Cboe: DTEC) seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of the Indxx Disruptive Technologies Index. More information is available here.
Laura Morrison, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Exchange-Traded Products at Cboe, said: “We are excited to add ALPS to our growing list of issuers. As the listing destination for DTEC, Cboe ETF Marketplace looks forward to working with ALPS as it continues to broaden its range of investment strategies.”
Year-to-date, Cboe has welcomed 129 ETFs to its U.S. market. In the third quarter of 2017, Cboe welcomed a total of 23 ETFs to the Cboe ETF Marketplace as well as 30 transfers, and year-to-date has won 33 percent of all new U.S. ETF listings. There are now 250 ETFs listed on the Cboe ETF Marketplace, from 47 different issuers.
Additional information regarding listing and trading on the Cboe ETF Marketplace is available on ETFMarketplace.com. Firms interested in listing products with Cboe may email listings@cboe.com.