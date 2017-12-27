Cboe Welcomes New Issuer AlphaClone To ETF Marketplace

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced that two AlphaClone funds successfully transferred to the Cboe ETF Marketplace from NYSE Arca today.
The AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (Cboe: ALFA) seeks to track the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of the AlphaClone Hedge Fund Downside Hedged Index. The AlphaClone International ETF (Cboe: ALFI) seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the AlphaClone International Downside Hedged Index. More information is available here.
Laura Morrison, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Exchange-Traded Products at Cboe, said: “We have worked to ensure the Cboe ETF Marketplace provides the best opportunity for issuers to realize the true potential of their funds – both new and existing. We look forward to working with AlphaClone as they continue to broaden their business.”
Year-to-date, Cboe has welcomed 128 ETFs to its U.S. market. In the third quarter of 2017, Cboe welcomed a total of 23 ETFs to the Cboe ETF Marketplace, as well as 30 transfers, and year-to-date has won 32 percent of all new U.S. ETF listings. There are now 249 ETFs listed on the Cboe ETF Marketplace, from 46 different issuers.
Additional information regarding listing and trading on the Cboe ETF Marketplace is available on ETFMarketplace.com. Firms interested in listing products with Cboe may email listings@cboe.com.