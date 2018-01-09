Cboe To Provide Market And Trade Data To Thomson Reuters

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced that it is now providing its Cboe One real-time stock quote and trade information to Thomson Reuters, one of the world’s leading sources of news and information for professional markets.
The Cboe One feed is a market data product from Cboe Global Markets that provides cost-effective, high-quality quote and trade information for market participants looking for comprehensive, real-time market data across all four Cboe U.S equities exchanges – BZX, BYX, EDGA and EDGX – through a single license. These four exchanges combine to make Cboe Global Markets one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading..
Thomson Reuters and Cboe Global Markets are working together because of high demand from market participants, particularly professional investors, corporates and financial institutions outside the US, to consume the data feed through a single platform.
The Elektron Data Platform is Thomson Reuters integrated content and capabilities platform. It is designed to enable clients to get their data from a single trusted platform, with a choice of real time and non-real time content, reference data and analytics solutions, along with a range of delivery options. The Cboe One feed will be available through the Thomson Reuters Elektron Data Platform, as well as Thomson Reuters desktop solution, Eikon.
Kevin Carrai, Vice President, Market Data and Access Services, Cboe, said: “Cboe One is geared towards the sophisticated professional investor and Thomson Reuters, with it’s incredible global presence and vast customer base, is an ideal distribution partner to reach all investors.”
“This collaberation adds yet more content and choice to our best in class Elektron Data Platform,” said Brennan Carley, Global Head of Enterprise Proposition & Product at Thomson Reuters. “Financial firms and corporates trust data delivered by Thomson Reuters and want to simplify their data management needs by leveraging their investment in Elektron Data Platform. In a fast moving market, our priority is to listen to customers and use our agile open platform to provide them with the data they need to power their success.”
The relationship will see Thomson Reuters offering customers the Cboe One Summary Feed, which delivers a unified view of the aggregated quotes (Best Bid and Offer), trades (Last Sale) for the Cboe U.S. equities exchanges.
For more information about Cboe One, please visit here. More information about the Thomson Reuters Elektron Data Platform is available here.