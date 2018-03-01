Cboe To Provide Market And Trade Data To oneZero Financial

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced that it is now providing its Cboe Top real-time stock quote and trade information via oneZero Financial Systems, a software and infrastructure provider for institutional and retail brokers.
The Cboe Top feed is a market data product from Cboe Global Markets, one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading. The feed provides cost-effective, high-quality quote and trade information for market participants looking for real-time market data on top-of-book quotes and trades.
oneZero and Cboe Global Markets are cooperating to meet increasing market participant demand for real-time market data streaming and analysis through scalable and performant SaaS platforms that can be tailored specifically to customers. This new collaboration is planned to allow existing and future oneZero customers to directly access Cboe Market Data from a co-located environment managed by oneZero.
oneZero’s Liquidity Hub software is an industry-leading platform used by banks, brokers and asset managers across the globe to source and analyze low latency, real-time market information in order to deliver multi-asset liquidity to their client base through a variety of front-end venues and APIs.
Kevin Carrai, Vice President, Market Data and Access Services, Cboe, said: “Data is made exponentially more useful to investors or traders if it’s incorporated in a platform that caters to their specific requirements and goals. This is why working with oneZero makes so much sense for us, and we’re looking forward to exploring new opportunities with the team there.”
Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero Financial Systems adds: “As our global client base expands, we have seen significant demand for direct market access to Cboe products. The quality of service, technology and pricing we’ve seen from Cboe has demonstrated it is one of the most progressive exchange and data providers we’ve seen to date.”
For more information about Cboe Top, please visit here. More information about oneZero is available here.