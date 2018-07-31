 Skip to main Content
Cboe To Host First-Ever Risk Management Conference Tel Aviv In November

Date 31/07/2018

  • Cboe to host first-ever Cboe Risk Management Conference Tel Aviv
  • November 6, 2018 in Tel Aviv, Israel

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) will host the first-ever Cboe Risk Management ConferenceSM (RMC) Tel Aviv on Tuesday, November 6, at the InterContinental Hotel David in Tel Aviv, Israel. Cboe is pleased to bring its premier educational event to Tel Aviv for the first time to be able to meet the growing demand seen throughout the region.

“We travel regularly to the region and we’ve seen firsthand the growing interest in futures, options and derivatives trading,” said Andy Lowenthal, Executive Vice President and Co-Head, Markets Division, Cboe Global Markets. “We’re pleased to bring Cboe RMC, our premier educational event, to Israel for the first time to meet this investor demand.”

Simliar to Cboe RMC U.S., Europe and Asia, top traders, strategists and researchers will attend Cboe RMC Tel Aviv to discuss the latest products and strategies for managing risk, enhancing yields and lowering portfolio volatility.

WHAT: 2018 Cboe Risk Management Conference Tel Aviv

WHEN: Tuesday, November 6, 2018

WHERE: InterContinental Hotel David in Tel Aviv, Israel

Registration and hotel information is available at www.cboermctelaviv.com. A detailed agenda with session topics and speakers is expected  to be posted  soon. Please  inquire about  discounts for qualified  end-users and complimentary registration for financial journalists.  Registration in advance is required and space is limited.