Cboe SEF Launches Two New NDF Currency Pairs

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced that its swap execution facility, Cboe SEF, has launched trading of U.S. Dollar (USD)/ Russian Ruble (RUB) and USD/Peruvian Sol (PEN) non-deliverable foreign exchange forward currency pairs.
Bryan Harkins, Executive Vice President and Co-Head, Markets Division, at Cboe, said: “We have seen success in trading non-deliverable forwards, which launched on Cboe SEF late last year. As we continue to build this new market, we have received strong interest from firms across the globe, particularly buy-side firms, many of which have been interested in trading these newly-listed currency pairs. We will continue to work with our customers to expand our currency pair universe to meet their diverse needs.”
Cboe FX launched NDF trading on Cboe SEF in December 2017, bringing Cboe’s track record for innovation to the NDF market. With the launch of Cboe SEF, market participants can trade NDFs on emerging market currencies for the first time on Cboe’s award-winning technology. Cboe SEF currently offers trading in 12 currency pairs.
Additional information about Cboe SEF is available at the Cboe SEF website.