Cboe Risk Management Conference U.S. Begins Wednesday

Cboe Global Markets will host the 34th annual Cboe Risk Management Conference (RMC) U.S. this week at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort in Bonita Springs, Florida.
From Wednesday, March 7, through Friday, March 9, top traders, strategists and researchers will discuss the latest products and strategies for managing risk, enhancing yields and lowering portfolio volatility at Cboe RMC U.S. Additionally, this year there will be a special emphasis on understanding the current market environment, managing volatility and finding new trading opportunities.
Keynote speakers for Cboe RMC U.S. will include Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, co-founders of Gemini, a next-generation digital asset exchange, discussing “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance.” Cameron and Tyler have been angel investors and entrepreneurs in emerging technologies since 2003.
Louis-Vincent Gave, founding partner and CEO of Gavekal, an independent macro research firm based in Hong Kong, will also provide a keynote address. Author of five books, including “Too Different for Comfort” and “Simple Economic Concepts for Complicated Financial Markets,” Gave’s talk will address the topic, “Market Movers: The Structure and the Cycle in 2018.”
A third featured keynote address will be from Dean Curnutt, CEO of Macro Risk Advisors, a firm that provides global market risk analysis and execution for institutional investors. Curnutt will lend his expertise in options trading strategies with his talk, “The VIX Index Turns 25…Reflections on Quiet and Fear Throughout the Years.”
Other topics to be covered include:
- Interpreting Volatility-Related Indicators and Determining Courses of Action”
- “VIX ETPs: Market Impact and Opportunities in VIX Futures/Options”
- “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance”
- “Sourcing Liquidity: Diving Into New Initiatives and New Products”
- “Trading Volatility Through the Bubble and Beyond”
- “Artificial Intelligence, Options and Volatility Strategies”
- “Behavioral Finance: What Are Your Options?”
- “An Alternative Option to Portfolio Rebalancing”
- “Implementing Options and Volatility-Based Strategies within Institutional Portfolios”
Additionally, in the conference’s first session on Wednesday afternoon, three new studies are expected to be discussed: the pros and cons of long and short positions in Cboe Russell 2000 Volatility Index (RVX) futures and Cboe Volatility Index
(VIX) futures and options, and an analysis of more than 150 ’40 Act funds that use options for portfolio management.
For updates throughout the conference, follow #CboeRMC on Twitter or go to the RMC website at www.cboermcus.com for blogs and videos from Cboe RMC.