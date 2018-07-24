Cboe Hosts 7th Annual Risk Management Conference Europe - Leading Institutional Derivatives, Volatility Traders To Meet In County Wicklow, Ireland, 12-14 Sept.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) will host the 7th annual Cboe Risk Management ConferenceSM (RMC) Europe Wednesday, 12 September through Friday, 14 September 2018, at the Powerscourt Hotel, Enniskerry, County Wicklow, Ireland.
Top traders, money managers and strategists will discuss the latest thinking and products for managing risk, enhancing yields and lowering portfolio volatility at Cboe RMC Europe 2018. The conference is planned to feature 14 sessions over three days, with presentations and discussions led by 30 highly regarded industry experts.
Louis-Vincent Gave, Founding Partner and CEO of Gavekal, will be the keynote speaker at Cboe RMC Europe. Based in Hong Kong, Gavekal is an independent macro research firm with a presence on three continents and more than $1.1 billion in assets under management. Author of five books, including “Too Different for Comfort” and “Simple Economic Concepts for Complicated Financial Markets,” Mr. Gave seeks to uncover the dynamics of the global economy and identify where economic reality and market perception diverge.
The full agenda and list of speakers are available at www.cboermceurope.com. The website also features video interviews and social media highlights from Cboe RMC U.S. and Asia held earlier this year in Bonita Springs, Florida, and last year in Hong Kong. Discounts for qualified end-users and complimentary registration for financial journalists is available. Advanced registration is required and space is limited.
During the conference, Cboe’s website will feature live updates from Cboe RMC Europe, including blogs and photos posted on Twitter tagged #CboeRMC.