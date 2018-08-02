Cboe Global Markets To List Its Common Stock Exclusively On Cboe - Company Plans To Transfer Its Primary Stock Exchange Listing From Nasdaq On September 17, 2018 - Ticker Symbol To Remain "CBOE"

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced plans to transfer the primary listing of its common stock to Cboe BZX Equities Exchange (Cboe).
Currently, Cboe shares are dual-listed on both Cboe and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq). Cboe plans to delist from Nasdaq effective September 14, 2018, after the market close, and begin to list solely on Cboe on September 17, 2018, under its existing ticker symbol, "CBOE."
"We're proud to exclusively list our stock on our own listing venue. This action leverages the strengths of Cboe Global Markets as a leading equities operator," said Ed Tilly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "As we prepare to make this step, we thank Nasdaq for their partnership over the last eight years."
Cboe operates a leading listing venue for exchange-traded products (ETPs) with 278 U.S. ETPs listed from 54 issuers, as of July 31, 2018. This is the first corporate listing to transfer to Cboe.
The first organized U.S. listed options exchange, Cboe opened in 1973 as a non-stock corporation owned by its members. Following demutualization, CBOE Holdings, Inc., parent of the then-Chicago Board Options Exchange, Incorporated, completed an initial public offering of its shares on June 18, 2010. Cboe changed its legal name from CBOE Holdings, Inc., to Cboe Global Markets, Inc., seven years later, in October 2017, following the February 2017 acquisition of Bats Global Markets, Inc.