Cboe Global Markets To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) Throughout April

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today kicked off a month-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX® Index), which Cboe began publishing in April 1993.
The VIX Index, which measures the market’s expectation of future volatility, quickly became the premier measure of U.S. equity market volatility, widely followed and frequently quoted by investors, institutions and media around the world. Throughout April, Cboe will celebrate the 25th anniversary of this revolutionary concept with special content and stories -- from the creation of the VIX Index to the development and growth of VIX options and futures trading.
“The VIX Index is one of the most significant innovations of the modern financial marketplace. It was an extraordinary concept that, because of its utility, quickly became a practical component of portfolio management,” said Ed Tilly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe. “In 25 years, it has grown to become the world’s accepted measure of market volatility, an index like no other, relied upon by investors of every stripe.”
Cboe subsequently launched VIX futures in 2004 and VIX options in 2006. Since then, VIX products have evolved from a market that was the domain of niche professionals to one that provides investors all over the world with the tools to hedge portfolios against market downturns, manage portfolio risk and smooth out volatility, buffer the effects of geopolitical turmoil and other applications. In 2017, both VIX options and VIX futures set new annual trading volume records, with combined volume totaling more than 255 million contracts.
Highlights of this month’s VIX anniversary celebration include:
- The publication of a definitive new VIX paper, “Cboe Volatility Index (VIX®) Index Rules & Methodology,” that includes information related to the governance and oversight framework for the VIX Index
- The planned launch of a redesigned VIX webpage, with new content to be added throughout the month
- A social media campaign that captures the history and evolution of the VIX Index, VIX options and VIX futures
- And other VIX related news and surprises
Follow along at #VIX25 on Twitter and at www.cboe.com/blogs/vix.