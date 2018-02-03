Cboe Global Markets Sets Several Daily Volume Records On Friday, February 2

- VIX options volume reaches new all-time high, topping the previous record by 39 percent
- New single-day records set at Cboe Options, C2 Options and Cboe EDGX Options exchanges
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today reported several daily volume records.
Trading of options on the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX®) at Cboe Options Exchange reached a new all-time high on Friday, February 2 with a reported 4.3 million contracts traded, surpassing the previous single-day record of 3.1 million contracts on December 1, 2017.
Additionally, the company reported that three of its four options exchanges -- Cboe Options, C2 Options and Cboe EDGX Options exchanges -- also set volume records on Friday, February 2. Total trading volume across the four options exchanges was a reported 15.4 million contracts, shy of the company’s all-time high.
|
Exchange
|
New Record
|
Previous Record
|
Cboe Options
|
11.5 million (2/2/18)
|
11.2 million (8/21/15)
|
C2 Options
|
1.2 million (2/2/18)
|
1.0 million (1/16/18)
|
Cboe EDGX Options
|
658,777 (2/2/18)
|
508,336 (1/16/18)
In January, total monthly volume and monthly average daily volume (ADV) in VIX options reached new all-time highs of 20.9 million and 996,179 contracts, respectively, surpassing the previous records of 20.8 million and 990,289 contracts from August 2015.
Additional volume data, including the January volume report which will be issued on Monday, is available at Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC Reports. For more information on the Cboe Volatility Index, visit www.cboe.com/VIX.