Cboe Global Markets Reports Week Of Record Trading Activity

- Several single-day records set across Cboe Global Markets exchanges and products between February 2 and February 8, 2018
- VIX options and futures volume reach new all-time highs
- Cboe Options, C2 Options, CFE and Cboe EDGX Options exchanges experience consecutive busiest days of all time on Friday, Monday and Tuesday
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported a record week of trading activity with several single-day records across the company's exchanges and products set between February 2 and February 8.
VIX Options
Trading of options on the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX®) at Cboe Options Exchange set three single-day volume records within the week, with a new all-time high of 4.34 million contracts on Friday, February 2, 2018, followed by 4.19 million contracts on February 6 and 3.55 million contracts on February 5. These records surpass the previous single-day record of 3.1 million contracts on December 1, 2017.
VIX Futures
Trading of VIX futures at Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) reached a new all-time high on Tuesday, February 6 with 1.46 million contracts, surpassing the previous single-day record from Monday, February 5. VIX futures had reached a new all-time high on Monday, February 5, topping 1 million contracts traded in a single day for the first time ever, with 1.34 million contracts, surpassing the previous single-day record of 942,109 contracts on August 10, 2017.
Record volume also was set in VIX futures traded during Global Trading Hours (non-U.S. trading hours) with 508,782 contracts changing hands February 6. This record surpasses the previous single-day record of 263,663 contracts set during the overnight session on November 9, 2016.
Cboe Futures Exchange
Total futures volume at CFE experienced its top two busiest trading days in history in two trading sessions from the week. CFE set new single-day volume records on Tuesday, February 6, and Monday, February 5, with 1.47 million contracts and 1.35 million contracts, respectively.
Cboe Options Exchange
As previously reported, Cboe Options set a new all-time high on Friday, February 2, with 11.45 million contracts traded. The Exchange experienced its top three busiest trading days in history over three consecutive trading sessions this week, with 11.43 million contracts on Tuesday, February 6, and 11.33 million contracts on Monday, February 5.
C2 Options Exchange
C2 Options set a new single-day volume record on Monday, February 5, with 1.223 million contracts, following the previous single-day high of 1.220 million contracts traded on Friday, February 2.
Cboe EDGX Options Exchange
At Cboe EDGX Options, 605,932 contracts traded on Monday, February 5, ranked second busiest all-time, trailing only the 658,777 contracts traded on Friday, February 2.
|
Exchange/Product
|
Record High Volume
|
Second Highest Volume
|
Third Highest Volume
|
VIX Options
|
4.34 million (2/2/18)
|
4.19 million (2/6/18)
|
3.55 million (2/5/18)
|
VIX Futures
|
1.46 million (2/6/18)
|
1.34 million (2/5/18)
|
942,109 (8/10/17)
|
VIX Futures Global Trading Hours
|
508,782 (2/6/18)
|
263,663 (11/9/16)
|
235,141 (6/24/16)
|
Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE)
|
1.47 million (2/6/18)
|
1.35 million (2/5/18)
|
942,180 (8/10/17)
|
Cboe Options Exchange
|
11.45 million (2/2/18)
|
11.43 million (2/6/18)
|
11.33 million (2/5/18)
|
C2 Options Exchange
|
1.223 million (2/5/18)
|
1.220 million (2/2/18)
|
990,886 (1/16/18)
|
Cboe EDGX Options Exchange
|
658,777 (2/2/18)
|
605,932 (2/5/18)
|
508,336 (1/16/18)