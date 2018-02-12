Cboe Global Markets Reports Week Of Record Trading Activity

- A record week for trading volume at Cboe Global Markets
- Several single-day records set across Cboe Global Markets exchanges and products between February 5 and February 9, 2018
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today reported its busiest week ever with several new trading records across Cboe’s exchanges and products.
From Monday, February 5, through Friday, February 9, 2018, a record weekly high of 48.29 million contracts traded on Cboe Options Exchange, making it the busiest week in the exchange’s history. The previous weekly record occurred Monday, September 15 through Friday, September 19, 2008, with 43.19 million contracts traded.
To cap off a record week, total S&P 500® Index (SPX®) options volume set a new all-time high on Friday, February 9, with 3.24 million contracts traded, surpassing the previous record of 2.98 million contracts on August 21, 2015.
On top of several records reported earlier in the week in Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX®) options and futures, C2 Options Exchange, Cboe Options Exchange, EDGX Options Exchange and Cboe Futures Exchange, Cboe BYX Equities Exchange and Cboe EDGX Options Exchange also set single-day records on Friday, February 9. Equity shares traded at Cboe BYX Equities totaled 584.68 million on February 9, surpassing the week’s earlier record of 583.72 million shares on Tuesday, February 6. At Cboe EDGX Options, 666,351 contracts traded on Friday, February 9, which surpassed the previous record set on Friday, February 2.
|
Exchange/Product
|
Record High Volume
|
Second Highest Volume
|
Third Highest Volume
|
SPX Options
|
3.24 million (2/9/18)
|
2.98 million (8/21/15)
|
2.69 million (10/15/14)
|
VIX Options
|
4.34 million (2/2/18)
|
4.19 million (2/6/18)
|
3.55 million (2/5/18)
|
VIX Futures
|
1.46 million (2/6/18)
|
1.34 million (2/5/18)
|
942,109 (8/10/17)
|
VIX Futures Global Trading Hours
|
508,782 (2/6/18)
|
263,663 (11/9/16)
|
235,141 (6/24/16)
|
Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE)
|
1.47 million (2/6/18)
|
1.35 million (2/5/18)
|
942,180 (8/10/17)
|
Cboe Options Exchange
|
11.45 million (2/2/18)
|
11.43 million (2/6/18)
|
11.33 million (2/5/18)
|
C2 Options Exchange
|
1.223 million (2/5/18)
|
1.220 million (2/2/18)
|
990,886 (1/16/18)
|
Cboe EDGX Options Exchange
|
666,351 (2/9/18)
|
658,777 (2/2/18)
|
605,932 (2/5/18)
|
Cboe BYX Equities Exchange
|
584.68 million (2/9/18)
|
583.72 million (2/6/18)
|
570.84 million (8/24/15)
