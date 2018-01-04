Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For December And Full Year 2017- Options ADV Up 11%, Futures ADV Up 23%, Global FX ADNV Up 10% Over 2016 - Total Index Options, SPX Options, VIX Options And VIX Futures Set Annual Volume Records

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported December and full-year 2017 trading statistics at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain December and full-year 2017 statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017 and 2016.
For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1 of each year, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Full Year
|
December
|
December
|
%
|
November
|
%
|
%
|
2017
|
2016
|
Chg
|
2017
|
Chg
|
2017
|
2016
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Full Year
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
251
|
252
|
Total Volume
|
136,425
|
127,390
|
7.1%
|
155,262
|
-12.1%
|
1,736,204
|
1,572,818
|
10.4%
|
Total ADV
|
6,821
|
6,066
|
12.4%
|
7,393
|
-7.7%
|
6,917
|
6,241
|
10.8%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Full Year
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
251
|
252
|
Total Volume
|
5,780
|
4,273
|
35.3%
|
6,339
|
-8.8%
|
73,991
|
60,178
|
23.0%
|
Total ADV
|
289
|
203
|
42.0%
|
302
|
-4.3%
|
295
|
239
|
23.4%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Full Year
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
251
|
252
|
Total Volume
|
22,763
|
27,865
|
-18.3%
|
26,017
|
-12.5%
|
311,952
|
382,232
|
-18.4%
|
Total ADV
|
1,138
|
1,327
|
-14.2%
|
1,239
|
-8.1%
|
1,243
|
1,517
|
-18.1%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Full Year
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
21
|
22
|
256
|
257
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 151,656
|
€ 182,708
|
-17.0%
|
€ 213,014
|
-28.8%
|
€ 2,410,693
|
€ 2,709,848
|
-11.0%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 7,982
|
€ 8,700
|
-8.3%
|
€ 9,682
|
-17.6%
|
€ 9,417
|
€ 10,544
|
-10.7%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Full Year
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
22
|
22
|
259
|
260
|
Total Notional Value
|
$626,066
|
$536,416
|
16.7%
|
$747,365
|
-16.2%
|
$7,653,500
|
$6,998,895
|
9.4%
|
Total ADNV
|
$31,303
|
$24,383
|
28.4%
|
$33,971
|
-7.9%
|
$29,550
|
$26,919
|
9.8%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
Annual Trading Records Set in 2017
Several trading records were set for the year. Average daily volume (ADV) in index options trading at Cboe Options Exchange (Cboe) and C2 Options Exchange (C2) reached a new all-time high for the fifth consecutive year in 2017 with 2.0 million contracts, up 15 percent from 2016. ADV in S&P 500® Index (SPX) options trading at Cboe reached a new all-time high for the fifth consecutive year in 2017 with 1.2 million contracts, up 14 percent from 2016. ADV in Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX®) options trading at Cboe set a new record in 2017 with 722 thousand contracts, up 14 percent from 2014's record volume.
Trading in VIX futures at Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) set a new record in ADV for the 13th consecutive year in 2017 with 294 thousand contracts, up 23 percent from 2016. VIX futures at CFE set record total volume in non-U.S. trading hours for a second consecutive year with 7.1 million contracts, up 8 percent from 2016.
Bitcoin Futures (XBT) Debut on CFE
After its December 10 launch, total volume in Cboe Bitcoin Futures (XBT) at CFE was 56,092 contracts for the 14 days of trading in December. ADV in XBT futures was 4,007 contracts.
Fourth-Quarter 2017 Selected RPC Guidance
The company currently expects average revenue per contract (RPC) for the fourth-quarter of 2017 to be in line with the amounts noted below for the two-months ended November 30, 2017. These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three-months ended December 31, 2017 will not differ materially from these expectations.
The following represents average RPC based on a two-month and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. The average RPC represents total transaction fees for Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX and CFE recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.
|
(In Dollars)
|
Two-Months
|
Three-Months Ended
|
Product:
|
Nov-17
|
Nov-17
|
Oct-17
|
Sep-17
|
Aug-17
|
Multiply-Listed Options (Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX)
|
$0.056
|
$0.057
|
$0.060
|
$0.061
|
$0.060
|
Index Options (Cboe and C2)
|
$0.684
|
$0.675
|
$0.674
|
$0.669
|
$0.683
|
Total Options Average Revenue Per Contract
|
$0.239
|
$0.242
|
$0.249
|
$0.247
|
$0.237
|
Futures (CFE)
|
$1.797
|
$1.802
|
$1.734
|
$1.752
|
$1.739