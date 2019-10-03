Cboe Global Markets Reports September 2019 Trading Volume - Options ADV Up 13.9% Over September 2018 - U.S. Equities ADV Up 5.2% Over September 2018

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported September monthly trading volume and provided selected revenue per contract (RPC) guidance for the third quarter of 2019.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of September and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Year-To-Date
|
September
|
September
|
%
|
August
|
%
|
September
|
September
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Chg
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2019
|
2018
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
19
|
22
|
188
|
188
|
Total Volume
|
159,734
|
133,223
|
19.9%
|
186,061
|
-14.1%
|
1,382,333
|
1,432,896
|
-3.5%
|
Total ADV
|
7,987
|
7,012
|
13.9%
|
8,457
|
-5.6%
|
7,353
|
7,622
|
-3.5%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
19
|
22
|
188
|
188
|
Total Volume
|
4,732
|
4,576
|
3.4%
|
7,937
|
-40.4%
|
48,184
|
53,985
|
-10.7%
|
Total ADV
|
237
|
241
|
-1.8%
|
361
|
-34.4%
|
256
|
287
|
-10.7%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
19
|
22
|
188
|
188
|
Total Volume
|
24,143
|
21,792
|
10.8%
|
28,000
|
-13.8%
|
218,174
|
242,931
|
-10.2%
|
Total ADV
|
1,207
|
1,147
|
5.2%
|
1,273
|
-5.2%
|
1,161
|
1,292
|
-10.2%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
20
|
22
|
192
|
192
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 145,992
|
€ 204,421
|
-28.6%
|
€ 146,949
|
-0.7%
|
€ 1,548,683
|
€ 1,976,028
|
-21.6%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 6,952
|
€ 10,221
|
-32.0%
|
€ 6,679
|
4.1%
|
€ 8,066
|
€ 10,292
|
-21.6%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
20
|
22
|
194
|
194
|
Total Notional Value
|
$637,705
|
$715,538
|
-10.9%
|
$728,031
|
-12.4%
|
$6,412,356
|
$7,404,419
|
-13.4%
|
Total ADNV
|
$30,367
|
$35,777
|
-15.1%
|
$33,092
|
-8.2%
|
$33,053
|
$38,167
|
-13.4%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
Third-Quarter 2019 Selected RPC Guidance
The company currently expects RPC for total options for the third quarter of 2019 to be 1.0 to 2.0 percent lower than the amounts noted below for the two months ended August 31, 2019. The RPC for multi-listed options for the third quarter is expected to be 3.0 to 4.0 percent lower than the two-month average, reflecting a mix shift and higher volume-related rebates. The RPC for index options for the third quarter is expected to be 0.5 to 1.0 percent above the two-month average noted below, reflecting a higher mix of SPX options contracts in September relative to the volume mix for the two months ended August 31, 2019. The RPC for futures for the third quarter is expected to be 0.5 to 1.0 percent above the two-month average noted below, reflecting lower volume-related rebates in September. These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended September 30, 2019, will not differ materially from these expectations.
The following represents average RPC based on a two-month and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. The average RPC represents total transaction fees for Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX Options Exchanges and Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.
|
(In Dollars)
|
Two-
|
3Q19 Guidance
vs.
Two-month Avg
|
Three-Months Ended
|
Product:
|
Aug-19
|
Aug-19
|
Jul-19
|
Jun-19
|
May-19
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
$0.058
|
3.0 to 4.0% lower
|
$0.058
|
$0.059
|
$0.058
|
$0.059
|
Index Options
|
$0.747
|
0.5 to 1.0% above
|
$0.748
|
$0.737
|
$0.736
|
$0.728
|
Total Options Average Revenue Per Contract
|
$0.241
|
1.0 to 2.0% lower
|
$0.240
|
$0.240
|
$0.238
|
$0.238
|
Futures
|
$1.738
|
0.5 to 1.0% above
|
$1.752
|
$1.745
|
$1.748
|
$1.731