 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Cboe Global Markets Reports May 2019 Trading Volume

Date 05/06/2019

  • Futures ADV up 40% over May 2018 and up 57% over April 2019
  • Options ADV up 21% over May 2018 and up 25% over April 2019
  • ADV across U.S. equities and global FX up over April 2019

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported May monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of May and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. 

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

May

May

%

April

%

May

May

%

2019

2018

Chg

2019

Chg

2019

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

21

104

104

Total Volume 

178,540

147,634

20.9%

136,907

30.4%

746,285

860,545

-13.3%

Total ADV 

8,115

6,711

20.9%

6,519

24.5%

7,176

8,274

-13.3%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

21

104

104

Total Volume

7,514

5,357

40.3%

4,568

64.5%

26,194

33,280

-21.3%

Total ADV 

342

244

40.3%

218

57.0%

252

320

-21.3%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

21

104

104

Total Volume

25,199

27,551

-8.5%

21,394

17.8%

120,109

145,909

-17.7%

Total ADV

1,145

1,252

-8.5%

1,019

12.4%

1,155

1,403

-17.7%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

20

106

106

Total Notional Value

€ 186,892

€ 241,301

-22.5%

€ 176,090

6.1%

€ 943,799

€ 1,124,618

-16.1%

Total ADNV

€ 8,126

€ 10,491

-22.5%

€ 8,805

-7.7%

€ 8,904

€ 10,610

-16.1%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

22

108

108

Total Notional Value

$760,188

$940,274

-19.2%

$693,239

9.7%

$3,752,471

$4,363,368

-14.0%

Total ADNV

$33,052

$40,881

-19.2%

$31,511

4.9%

$34,745

$40,402

-14.0%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value