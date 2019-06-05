Cboe Global Markets Reports May 2019 Trading Volume

- Futures ADV up 40% over May 2018 and up 57% over April 2019
- Options ADV up 21% over May 2018 and up 25% over April 2019
- ADV across U.S. equities and global FX up over April 2019
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported May monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of May and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Year-To-Date
|
May
|
May
|
%
|
April
|
%
|
May
|
May
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Chg
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2019
|
2018
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
21
|
104
|
104
|
Total Volume
|
178,540
|
147,634
|
20.9%
|
136,907
|
30.4%
|
746,285
|
860,545
|
-13.3%
|
Total ADV
|
8,115
|
6,711
|
20.9%
|
6,519
|
24.5%
|
7,176
|
8,274
|
-13.3%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
21
|
104
|
104
|
Total Volume
|
7,514
|
5,357
|
40.3%
|
4,568
|
64.5%
|
26,194
|
33,280
|
-21.3%
|
Total ADV
|
342
|
244
|
40.3%
|
218
|
57.0%
|
252
|
320
|
-21.3%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
21
|
104
|
104
|
Total Volume
|
25,199
|
27,551
|
-8.5%
|
21,394
|
17.8%
|
120,109
|
145,909
|
-17.7%
|
Total ADV
|
1,145
|
1,252
|
-8.5%
|
1,019
|
12.4%
|
1,155
|
1,403
|
-17.7%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
20
|
106
|
106
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 186,892
|
€ 241,301
|
-22.5%
|
€ 176,090
|
6.1%
|
€ 943,799
|
€ 1,124,618
|
-16.1%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 8,126
|
€ 10,491
|
-22.5%
|
€ 8,805
|
-7.7%
|
€ 8,904
|
€ 10,610
|
-16.1%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
22
|
108
|
108
|
Total Notional Value
|
$760,188
|
$940,274
|
-19.2%
|
$693,239
|
9.7%
|
$3,752,471
|
$4,363,368
|
-14.0%
|
Total ADNV
|
$33,052
|
$40,881
|
-19.2%
|
$31,511
|
4.9%
|
$34,745
|
$40,402
|
-14.0%
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
ADNV= average daily notional value