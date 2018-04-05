Cboe Global Markets Reports March 2018 Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported March monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of March statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.
For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Year-To-Date
|
March
|
March
|
%
|
February
|
%
|
March
|
March
|
%
|
2018
|
2017
|
Chg
|
2018
|
Chg
|
2018
|
2017
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
23
|
19
|
61
|
62
|
Total Volume
|
171,642
|
159,388
|
7.7%
|
193,122
|
-11.1%
|
554,606
|
424,818
|
30.6%
|
Total ADV
|
8,173
|
6,930
|
17.9%
|
10,164
|
-19.6%
|
9,092
|
6,852
|
32.7%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
23
|
19
|
61
|
62
|
Total Volume
|
5,910
|
6,167
|
-4.2%
|
9,176
|
-35.6%
|
22,438
|
15,821
|
41.8%
|
Total ADV
|
281
|
268
|
5.0%
|
483
|
-41.7%
|
368
|
255
|
44.2%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
23
|
19
|
61
|
62
|
Total Volume
|
31,131
|
30,473
|
2.2%
|
31,862
|
-2.3%
|
90,150
|
81,425
|
10.7%
|
Total ADV
|
1,482
|
1,325
|
11.9%
|
1,677
|
-11.6%
|
1,478
|
1,313
|
12.5%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
23
|
20
|
63
|
65
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 225,257
|
€ 233,975
|
-3.7%
|
€ 233,455
|
-3.5%
|
€ 679,349
|
€ 636,781
|
6.7%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 10,727
|
€ 10,173
|
5.4%
|
€ 11,673
|
-8.1%
|
€ 10,783
|
€ 9,797
|
10.1%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
23
|
20
|
64
|
65
|
Total Notional Value
|
$838,366
|
$682,998
|
22.7%
|
$884,134
|
-5.2%
|
$2,660,141
|
$1,872,700
|
42.0%
|
Total ADNV
|
$38,108
|
$29,696
|
28.3%
|
$44,207
|
-13.8%
|
$41,565
|
$28,811
|
44.3%
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
ADNV= average daily notional value
First-Quarter 2018 Selected RPC Guidance
The company currently expects average revenue per contract (RPC) for the first quarter of 2018 to be in line with the amounts noted below for the two months ended February 28, 2018. These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended March 31, 2018, will not differ materially from these expectations.
The following represents average RPC based on a two-month and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. The average RPC represents total transaction fees for Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX and CFE recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.
|
(In Dollars)
|
Two-Months Ended
|
Three-Months Ended
|
Product:
|
Feb-18
|
Feb-18
|
Jan-18
|
Dec-17
|
Nov-17
|
Multiply-Listed Options (Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX)
|
$0.058
|
$0.059
|
$0.056
|
$0.056
|
$0.057
|
Index Options (Cboe and C2)
|
$0.701
|
$0.695
|
$0.687
|
$0.682
|
$0.675
|
Total Options Average Revenue Per Contract
|
$0.265
|
$0.258
|
$0.241
|
$0.239
|
$0.242
|
Futures (CFE)
|
$1.737
|
$1.754
|
$1.776
|
$1.799
|
$1.802