Cboe Global Markets Reports March 2018 Trading Volume

Date 05/04/2018

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported March monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of March statistics.  Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017. 

 

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

March

March

%

February

%

March

March

%

2018

2017

Chg

2018

Chg

2018

2017

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

23

19

61

62

Total Volume 

171,642

159,388

7.7%

193,122

-11.1%

554,606

424,818

30.6%

Total ADV 

8,173

6,930

17.9%

10,164

-19.6%

9,092

6,852

32.7%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

23

19

61

62

Total Volume

5,910

6,167

-4.2%

9,176

-35.6%

22,438

15,821

41.8%

Total ADV 

281

268

5.0%

483

-41.7%

368

255

44.2%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

23

19

61

62

Total Volume

31,131

30,473

2.2%

31,862

-2.3%

90,150

81,425

10.7%

Total ADV

1,482

1,325

11.9%

1,677

-11.6%

1,478

1,313

12.5%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

23

20

63

65

Total Notional Value

€ 225,257

€ 233,975

-3.7%

€ 233,455

-3.5%

€ 679,349

€ 636,781

6.7%

Total ADNV

€ 10,727

€ 10,173

5.4%

€ 11,673

-8.1%

€ 10,783

€ 9,797

10.1%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

23

20

64

65

Total Notional Value

$838,366

$682,998

22.7%

$884,134

-5.2%

$2,660,141

$1,872,700

42.0%

Total ADNV

$38,108

$29,696

28.3%

$44,207

-13.8%

$41,565

$28,811

44.3%

 

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

First-Quarter 2018 Selected RPC Guidance

The company currently expects average revenue per contract (RPC) for the first quarter of 2018 to be in line with the amounts noted below for the two months ended February 28, 2018. These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended March 31, 2018, will not differ materially from these expectations.

The following represents average RPC based on a two-month and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. The average RPC represents total transaction fees for Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX and CFE recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

 

(In Dollars)

Two-Months Ended

 Three-Months Ended

Product:

Feb-18

Feb-18

Jan-18

Dec-17

Nov-17

Multiply-Listed Options (Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX)

$0.058

$0.059

$0.056

$0.056

$0.057

Index Options (Cboe and C2)

$0.701

$0.695

$0.687

$0.682

$0.675

     Total Options Average Revenue Per Contract

$0.265

$0.258

$0.241

$0.239

$0.242

Futures (CFE)

$1.737

$1.754

$1.776

$1.799

$1.802

 

 