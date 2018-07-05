Cboe Global Markets Reports June 2018 Trading Volume

- Year-to-date ADV across options, futures, U.S. and European equities and global FX up over
- 2017 June ADV in global FX up 35% over June 2017 ADV
- June ADV in futures up 11% over May 2018 ADV
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today reported June monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.
The data sheet “Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report” contains an overview of June statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.
For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Year-To-Date
|
June 2018
|
June 2017
|
%
Chg
|
May 2018
|
%
Chg
|
June 2018
|
June 2017
|
%
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
|
22
|
|
125
|
125
|
|
Total Volume
|
148,155
|
151,695
|
-2.3%
|
147,634
|
0.4%
|
1,008,700
|
868,018
|
16.2%
|
Total ADV
|
7,055
|
6,895
|
2.3%
|
6,711
|
5.1%
|
8,070
|
6,944
|
16.2%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
|
22
|
|
125
|
125
|
|
Total Volume
|
5,661
|
6,885
|
-17.8%
|
5,357
|
5.7%
|
38,941
|
35,148
|
10.8%
|
Total ADV
|
270
|
313
|
-13.9%
|
244
|
10.7%
|
312
|
281
|
10.8%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
|
22
|
|
125
|
125
|
|
Total Volume
|
27,028
|
30,521
|
-11.4%
|
27,551
|
-1.9%
|
172,938
|
164,366
|
5.2%
|
Total ADV
|
1,287
|
1,387
|
-7.2%
|
1,252
|
2.8%
|
1,384
|
1,315
|
5.2%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
|
23
|
|
127
|
128
|
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 228,970
|
€ 218,972
|
4.6%
|
€ 241,301
|
-5.1%
|
€ 1,353,588
|
€ 1,288,203
|
5.1%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 10,903
|
€ 9,953
|
9.5%
|
€ 10,491
|
3.9%
|
€ 10,658
|
€ 10,064
|
5.9%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
|
23
|
|
129
|
130
|
|
Total Notional Value
|
$793,695
|
$613,966
|
29.3%
|
$940,274
|
-15.6%
|
$5,157,063
|
$3,687,928
|
39.8%
|
Total ADNV
|
$37,795
|
$27,908
|
35.4%
|
$40,881
|
-7.5%
|
$39,977
|
$28,369
|
40.9%
Second-Quarter 2018 Selected RPC Guidance
The company currently expects average revenue per contract (RPC) for Options for the second quarter of 2018 to be in line with the amounts noted below for the two months ended May 31, 2018. The RPC for Futures for the second quarter is expected to be 3% to 4% above the two-month average noted below, reflecting a shift in the mix of trading volume in June. The projected decrease in the Futures RPC for the second quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2018 reflects a shift in the mix of trading volume. These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2018, will not differ materially from these expectations.
The following represents average RPC based on a two-month and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. The average RPC represents total transaction fees for Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX and CFE recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.
|
(In Dollars)
|
Two-Months Ended
|
Three-Months Ended
|
Product:
|
May-18
|
May-18
|
Apr-18
|
Mar-18
|
Feb-18
|
Multiply-Listed Options (Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX)
|
$0.064
|
$0.062
|
$0.063
|
$0.061
|
$0.059
|
Index Options (Cboe and C2)
|
$0.753
|
$0.745
|
$0.724
|
$0.710
|
$0.695
|
Total Options Average Revenue Per Contract
|
$0.242
|
$0.246
|
$0.262
|
$0.261
|
$0.258
|
Futures (CFE)
|
$1.503
|
$1.572
|
$1.637
|
$1.727
|
$1.754