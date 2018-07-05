 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Cboe Global Markets Reports June 2018 Trading Volume

Date 05/07/2018

  • Year-to-date ADV across options, futures, U.S. and European equities and global FX up over
  • 2017 June ADV in global FX up 35% over June 2017 ADV
  • June ADV in futures up 11% over May 2018 ADV

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today reported June monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet “Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report” contains an overview of June statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME 

Year-To-Date

June 2018

June 2017

%

Chg

May 2018

%

Chg

June 2018

June 2017

%

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

 

22

 

125

125

 

Total Volume

148,155

151,695

-2.3%

147,634

0.4%

1,008,700

868,018

16.2%

Total ADV

7,055

6,895

2.3%

6,711

5.1%

8,070

6,944

16.2%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

 

22

 

125

125

 

Total Volume

5,661

6,885

-17.8%

5,357

5.7%

38,941

35,148

10.8%

Total ADV

270

313

-13.9%

244

10.7%

312

281

10.8%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

 

22

 

125

125

 

Total Volume

27,028

30,521

-11.4%

27,551

-1.9%

172,938

164,366

5.2%

Total ADV

1,287

1,387

-7.2%

1,252

2.8%

1,384

1,315

5.2%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

 

23

 

127

128

 

Total Notional Value

228,970

218,972

4.6%

241,301

-5.1%

1,353,588

1,288,203

5.1%

Total ADNV

10,903

9,953

9.5%

10,491

3.9%

10,658

10,064

5.9%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

 

23

 

129

130

 

Total Notional Value

$793,695

$613,966

29.3%

$940,274

-15.6%

$5,157,063

$3,687,928

39.8%

Total ADNV

$37,795

$27,908

35.4%

$40,881

-7.5%

$39,977

$28,369

40.9%

 

Second-Quarter 2018 Selected RPC Guidance

The company currently expects average revenue per contract (RPC) for Options for the second quarter of 2018 to be in line with the amounts noted below for the two months ended May 31, 2018. The RPC for Futures for the second quarter is expected to be 3% to 4% above the two-month average noted below, reflecting a shift in the mix of trading volume in June. The projected decrease in the Futures RPC for the second quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2018 reflects a shift in the mix of trading volume. These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2018, will not differ materially from these expectations.

The following represents average RPC based on a two-month and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. The average RPC represents total transaction fees for Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX and CFE recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

(In Dollars) 

Two-Months Ended 

Three-Months Ended

Product:

May-18

May-18

Apr-18

Mar-18

Feb-18

Multiply-Listed Options (Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX)

$0.064

$0.062

$0.063

$0.061

$0.059

Index Options (Cboe and C2)

$0.753

$0.745

$0.724

$0.710

$0.695

Total Options Average Revenue Per Contract

$0.242

$0.246

$0.262

$0.261

$0.258

Futures (CFE)

$1.503

$1.572

$1.637

$1.727

$1.754

 