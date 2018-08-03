 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2018 Trading Volume

Date 03/08/2018

  • Year-to-date ADV across options, futures, U.S. and European equities and global FX up over 2017
  • July ADV in global FX up 22% over July 2017 ADV
  • July ADV in SPX options up 17% over July 2017 ADV

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July statistics.  Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017. 

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

July

July

%

June

%

July

July

%

2018

2017

Chg

2018

Chg

2018

2017

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

20

21

146

145

Total Volume 

134,286

128,546

4.5%

148,155

-9.4%

1,142,986

996,564

14.7%

Total ADV 

6,395

6,427

-0.5%

7,055

-9.4%

7,829

6,873

13.9%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

20

21

146

145

Total Volume

4,642

5,965

-22.2%

5,661

-18.0%

43,582

41,113

6.0%

Total ADV 

221

298

-25.9%

270

-18.0%

299

284

5.3%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

20

21

146

145

Total Volume

23,180

23,160

0.1%

27,028

-14.2%

196,117

187,527

4.6%

Total ADV

1,104

1,158

-4.7%

1,287

-14.2%

1,343

1,293

3.9%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21

21

149

149

Total Notional Value

€ 212,461

€ 203,391

4.5%

€ 228,970

-7.2%

€ 1,566,049

€ 1,491,594

5.0%

Total ADNV

€ 9,657

€ 9,685

-0.3%

€ 10,903

-11.4%

€ 10,510

€ 10,011

5.0%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21

21

151

151

Total Notional Value

$729,766

$569,017

28.3%

$793,695

-8.1%

$5,886,829

$4,256,945

38.3%

Total ADNV

$33,171

$27,096

22.4%

$37,795

-12.2%

$38,986

$28,192

38.3%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

 