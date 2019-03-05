 Skip to main Content
Cboe Global Markets Reports February 2019 Trading Volume

Date 05/03/2019

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported February monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of February and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. 

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

February

February

%

January

%

February

February

%

2019

2018

Chg

2019

Chg

2019

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

19

19

21

40

40

Total Volume 

127,817

193,122

-33.8%

154,273

-17.1%

282,090

382,963

-26.3%

Total ADV 

6,727

10,164

-33.8%

7,346

-8.4%

7,052

9,574

-26.3%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

19

19

21

40

40

Total Volume

3,825

9,176

-58.3%

4,948

-22.7%

8,773

16,528

-46.9%

Total ADV 

201

483

-58.3%

236

-14.6%

219

413

-46.9%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

19

19

21

40

40

Total Volume

21,827

31,862

-31.5%

26,908

-18.9%

48,735

59,019

-17.4%

Total ADV

1,149

1,677

-31.5%

1,281

-10.3%

1,218

1,475

-17.4%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20

22

42

42

Total Notional Value

€ 188,787

€ 233,455

-19.1%

€ 200,531

-5.9%

€ 389,318

€ 454,093

-14.3%

Total ADNV

€ 9,439

€ 11,673

-19.1%

€ 9,115

3.6%

€ 9,269

€ 10,812

-14.3%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20

22

42

42

Total Notional Value

$690,395

$884,134

-21.9%

$799,138

-13.6%

$1,489,533

$1,821,774

-18.2%

Total ADNV

$34,520

$44,207

-21.9%

$36,324

-5.0%

$35,465

$43,376

-18.2%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value