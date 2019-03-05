Cboe Global Markets Reports February 2019 Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported February monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of February and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Year-To-Date
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
January
|
%
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Chg
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2019
|
2018
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
19
|
21
|
40
|
40
|
Total Volume
|
127,817
|
193,122
|
-33.8%
|
154,273
|
-17.1%
|
282,090
|
382,963
|
-26.3%
|
Total ADV
|
6,727
|
10,164
|
-33.8%
|
7,346
|
-8.4%
|
7,052
|
9,574
|
-26.3%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
19
|
21
|
40
|
40
|
Total Volume
|
3,825
|
9,176
|
-58.3%
|
4,948
|
-22.7%
|
8,773
|
16,528
|
-46.9%
|
Total ADV
|
201
|
483
|
-58.3%
|
236
|
-14.6%
|
219
|
413
|
-46.9%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
19
|
21
|
40
|
40
|
Total Volume
|
21,827
|
31,862
|
-31.5%
|
26,908
|
-18.9%
|
48,735
|
59,019
|
-17.4%
|
Total ADV
|
1,149
|
1,677
|
-31.5%
|
1,281
|
-10.3%
|
1,218
|
1,475
|
-17.4%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
22
|
42
|
42
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 188,787
|
€ 233,455
|
-19.1%
|
€ 200,531
|
-5.9%
|
€ 389,318
|
€ 454,093
|
-14.3%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 9,439
|
€ 11,673
|
-19.1%
|
€ 9,115
|
3.6%
|
€ 9,269
|
€ 10,812
|
-14.3%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
22
|
42
|
42
|
Total Notional Value
|
$690,395
|
$884,134
|
-21.9%
|
$799,138
|
-13.6%
|
$1,489,533
|
$1,821,774
|
-18.2%
|
Total ADNV
|
$34,520
|
$44,207
|
-21.9%
|
$36,324
|
-5.0%
|
$35,465
|
$43,376
|
-18.2%
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
ADNV= average daily notional value