Cboe Global Markets Reports February 2018 Trading Volume - VIX Futures, VIX Options And SPX Options Set New ADV Records In February 2018 - Record Month Of Trading Across Cboe Options Exchange, Cboe Futures Exchange, Cboe Periodic Auctions Book And Cboe FX

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported February monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of February statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017 and 2016.
For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1 of 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Year-To-Date
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
January
|
%
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
2018
|
2017
|
Chg
|
2018
|
Chg
|
2018
|
2017
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
19
|
21
|
40
|
39
|
Total Volume
|
193,122
|
134,995
|
43.1%
|
189,841
|
1.7%
|
382,963
|
265,430
|
44.3%
|
Total ADV
|
10,164
|
7,105
|
43.1%
|
9,040
|
12.4%
|
9,574
|
6,806
|
40.7%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
19
|
21
|
40
|
39
|
Total Volume
|
9,176
|
4,980
|
84.3%
|
7,352
|
24.8%
|
16,528
|
9,654
|
71.2%
|
Total ADV
|
483
|
262
|
84.3%
|
350
|
38.0%
|
413
|
248
|
66.9%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
19
|
21
|
40
|
39
|
Total Volume
|
31,862
|
24,906
|
27.9%
|
27,156
|
17.3%
|
59,019
|
50,953
|
15.8%
|
Total ADV
|
1,677
|
1,311
|
27.9%
|
1,293
|
29.7%
|
1,475
|
1,306
|
12.9%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
22
|
42
|
42
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 233,455
|
€ 201,868
|
15.6%
|
€ 220,638
|
5.8%
|
€ 454,093
|
€ 402,806
|
12.7%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 11,673
|
€ 10,093
|
15.6%
|
€ 10,029
|
16.4%
|
€ 10,812
|
€ 9,591
|
12.7%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
22
|
42
|
42
|
Total Notional Value
|
$884,134
|
$539,592
|
63.9%
|
$937,641
|
-5.7%
|
$1,821,774
|
$1,189,702
|
53.1%
|
Total ADNV
|
$44,207
|
$26,980
|
63.9%
|
$42,620
|
3.7%
|
$43,376
|
$28,326
|
53.1%
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
ADNV= average daily notional value
Several Records Set at Cboe Global Markets' Options Exchanges in February
Several monthly trading volume records were set in February, beginning with a new monthly ADV record at Cboe Options Exchange of 6.85 million contracts, surpassing the previous record of 6.57 million contracts in May 2010. For the second consecutive month, trading of options on the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX®) at Cboe Options Exchange set a new ADV record in February with 1.56 million contracts, surpassing the previous record of 996,179 contracts from January 2018. S&P 500 (SPX) options ADV of 1.82 million contracts also reached a new high, up from the previous January 2018 record of 1.55 million contracts.
In addition to the monthly volume records set in February, several single-day records were noted, including daily highs in SPX options, VIX options and at Cboe Options, C2 Options and Cboe EDGX Options. For details, see the February 12 press release.
Cboe Periodic Auctions Book Reports Record Volume
The Cboe Periodic Auctions book, operated by Cboe Europe Equities, reported another record month of volume, with ADNV of €353 million traded in February, a 19 percent increase over January ADNV of €296 million. Total notional value traded on the Periodic Auctions book in February topped €7.1 billion, up from €6.5 billion in January.
Cboe Futures Exchange Record Volume
At Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE), VIX futures ADV of 475,887 contracts in February was a new record, surpassing the previous high of 398,256 contracts in August 2017. CFE total volume reached an all-time high of 9.18 million contracts in February, topping the 9.17 million contracts in August 2017. CFE's ADV of 482,969 contracts was also a new record, surpassing the 398,256 contracts in August 2017. On February 5 and 6, CFE experienced consecutive single-day record volume of 1.35 million and 1.47 million, respectively.
Cboe FX Reports Record ADV of $44.2 Billion in February
Cboe FX reported record spot ADV of $44.2 billion in February, surpassing its previous record of $42.6 billion ADV set in January 2018. Cboe FX's London matching engine reached a record ADV of $9.4 billion in February, up from January 2018's record ADV of $9.1 billion.