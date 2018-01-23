Cboe Global Markets Recognized In Hong Kong As Approved Stock Exchange

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA) has included Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. in its List of Approved Stock Exchanges.
The recognition of Cboe’s BZX Exchange should help further facilitate investment in the region in Cboe-listed securities by allowing funds to be eligible to be approved by the MPFA as eligible for sale to MPFA regulated pension funds. As with the recent decision by the Japanese Financial Services Authority (JFSA) to recognize BZX as a Designated Listing Exchange, we believe the MPFA decision should also clear the way for additional exchange-traded product (“ETP”) transfers to Cboe.
Laura Morrison, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Exchange-Traded Products at Cboe, said: “Investors across the Asia Pacific region fuel significant growth in every major asset class, and we are delighted to be able to serve those customers more fully following the MPFA’s decision. We want to thank the MPFA and our partners in and around the region, in supporting this at every stage of the process.”
At the end of 2017, Cboe had 250 ETPs listed on its U.S. market from 47 issuers. The firm won 62% of new transfers and 32% of listings over the year.