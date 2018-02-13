 Skip to main Content
Cboe Global Markets’ Exchanges Trading Schedule For Presidents’ Day Holiday

Date 13/02/2018

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced the following trading schedule for the company’s options, futures, equities and FX trading venues in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Exchange 

Sunday, February 18

Monday, February 19

OPTIONS

Cboe Options Cboe C2 Options Cboe BZX Options

Cboe EDGX Options

·   Closed

·   Closed

FUTURES

Cboe Futures Exchange

·   Trading resumes at 5:00 p.m. CT in VX, VXT and XBT for trading day Tuesday, 2/20

·   Trading halts at 10:30

a.m. CT in VX, VXT and XBT

·   Trading resumes at 5:00

p.m. CT in VX, VXT and XBT for trading day Tuesday, 2/20

U.S. EQUITIES Cboe BYX Equities Cboe BZX Equities Cboe EDGA Equities Cboe EDGX Equities

·   Closed

·   Closed

EUROPE EQUITIES

Cboe Europe Equities

·   Closed

·   Regular trading hours for all products

FX MARKET

Cboe FX

·   Closed

·   Regular trading hours for all products

 

The Cboe Options Exchange global trading hours session -- from 2:00 a.m. CT through 8:15 a.m. CT -- will be closed on Monday, February 19.  It will reopen on Tuesday, February 20.

For complete details on Cboe Futures Exchange’s (CFE) modified trading schedule for the Presidents’ Day holiday, refer to the 2018 CFE Exchange Holiday Schedule at http://cfe.cboe.com/about-cfe/holiday-calendar.