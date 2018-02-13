Cboe Global Markets’ Exchanges Trading Schedule For Presidents’ Day Holiday

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced the following trading schedule for the company’s options, futures, equities and FX trading venues in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday.
|
Exchange
|
Sunday, February 18
|
Monday, February 19
|
OPTIONS
Cboe Options Cboe C2 Options Cboe BZX Options
Cboe EDGX Options
|
· Closed
|
· Closed
|
FUTURES
Cboe Futures Exchange
|
· Trading resumes at 5:00 p.m. CT in VX, VXT and XBT for trading day Tuesday, 2/20
|
· Trading halts at 10:30
a.m. CT in VX, VXT and XBT
· Trading resumes at 5:00
p.m. CT in VX, VXT and XBT for trading day Tuesday, 2/20
|
U.S. EQUITIES Cboe BYX Equities Cboe BZX Equities Cboe EDGA Equities Cboe EDGX Equities
|
· Closed
|
· Closed
|
EUROPE EQUITIES
Cboe Europe Equities
|
· Closed
|
· Regular trading hours for all products
|
FX MARKET
Cboe FX
|
· Closed
|
· Regular trading hours for all products
The Cboe Options Exchange global trading hours session -- from 2:00 a.m. CT through 8:15 a.m. CT -- will be closed on Monday, February 19. It will reopen on Tuesday, February 20.
For complete details on Cboe Futures Exchange’s (CFE) modified trading schedule for the Presidents’ Day holiday, refer to the 2018 CFE Exchange Holiday Schedule at http://cfe.cboe.com/about-cfe/holiday-calendar.