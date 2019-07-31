Cboe Global Markets Declares Increased Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend - Quarterly Cash Dividend Increased By 16 Percent To $0.36- Ninth Consecutive Year Cboe Has Increased Its Dividend

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2019, representing a 16 percent increase from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.31 per share.
"This dividend increase illustrates Cboe Global Markets' ongoing commitment to returning capital to our shareholders, while continuing to invest in our strategic initiatives to drive growth for long-term shareholder value," said Ed Tilly, Cboe Global Markets Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
The third-quarter 2019 dividend is payable on September 13, 2019, to stockholders of record as of August 30, 2019.