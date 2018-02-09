Cboe Global Markets Awarded Most Innovative Exchange Technology At 2018 Fund Technology And WSL Awards

- Cboe recognized for exceptional customer service, innovative product development and state-of-the-art technology.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, announced today the company was awarded “Most Innovative Exchange Technology” at the 2018 Fund Technology and WSL Awards in New York City on Wednesday night.
The Fund Technology and WSL Awards, formerly known as the Wall Street Letter Institutional Trading Awards, “recognize and reward providers catering to asset managers and institutional traders who have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.”
The “Most Innovative Exchange Technology” award highlights Cboe’s ongoing commitment to providing customers with leading-edge technology. In 2017, Cboe remained a technology leader in the exchange space and delivered several critical initiatives across its business lines. In the U.S., Cboe launched the first exchange-listed, regulated bitcoin futures product and it began preparations for the migrations of Cboe exchanges to Bats technology. As a vital first step to integration, Cboe successfully introduced new complex order book functionality on Cboe EDGX Options Exchange in October 2017.
The first half of 2018 is a critical phase in the migrations of Cboe Options, C2 and Cboe Futures Exchanges (CFE) to Bats technology, with CFE and C2 on schedule for February and May 2018 planned migrations. In January, Cboe launched its new index platform, which enables the company to better calculate and disseminate data for new and existing indexes going forward. Cboe Europe, the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe, was operationally ready well before the January launch of MiFID II regulation. The company implemented a host of new products and services for customers and saw offerings such as the Cboe Periodic Auction Book and Cboe LIS, a large in scale block trading platform, continue to grow.
As a leader in product innovation, trading technology and investor education, Cboe has consistently received industry awards over the past decade, totaling nearly three dozen in areas such as leadership, new product development and technology innovation. In previous Fund Technology and WSL Awards’-ceremonies, Cboe was awarded “Best Overall Exchange,” “Best Options Trading Venue” and “Best Mobile Application.”
The migration of CFE to Bats technology remains on track for a planned February 25, 2018 launch. For more information, visit the CFE migration microsite at batsintegration.cboe.com/cfe.