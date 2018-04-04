Cboe Global Markets Appoints Executive Vice Presidents In Newly Formed Markets Division

- Andy Lowenthal and Bryan Harkins will co-lead Markets Division as business partners
- New Markets Division to unfify product, sales and business development teams
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced the appointments of Andy Lowenthal and Bryan Harkins as Executive Vice Presidents and co-heads of the firm’s newly formed Markets Division.
The new Markets Division unifies product, sales, business development and account coverage personnel across the company’s U.S. equities and options, ETP listings, global derivatives and FX businesses. They will be supported by multi-asset resource teams.
Ed Tilly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe, said: “Andy and Bryan are highly accomplished executives with complementary backgrounds. Their joint leadership will connect opportunities across our diverse set of products and drive their team towards ambitious and exciting goals. By combining teams with incredible expertise, the new Markets Division is structured to better leverage a deep pool of talent to serve our global customers even more efficiently.”
Prior to this role, Mr. Lowenthal led Cboe’s global derivatives group, which included the exchange operator’s four options exchanges, Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE), and products related to the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX). He led the Global Client Services group, which focused on business development and account management across all channels, and in all geographies, and directed Cboe’s Business Analysis and Institutional and International Business Development Groups.
Previously, Mr. Harkins led Cboe’s U.S. equities business, comprising four distinct stock exchanges, as well as the firm’s global FX business. Teams under his leadership included those responsible for listings (ETPs), market data, product design, and competitive strategy.