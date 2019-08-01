Cboe Global Markets Announces Election Of Fredric Tomczyk To Board Of Directors

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced its Board of Directors elected Fredric J. Tomczyk, former President and Chief Executive Officer of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, to its Board of Directors on July 30, 2019.
Mr. Tomczyk was elected to fill a vacancy on the Board resulting from the Board increasing its size to fourteen members.
Mr. Tomczyk was President and Chief Executive Officer of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from 2008 until his retirement in 2016. Previously, he held positions of increasing responsibility and leadership with the TD organization from 1999. Mr. Tomczyk was also a member of the TD Ameritrade board of directors from 2006 to 2007 and 2008 to 2016. Prior to joining the TD organization in 1999, Mr. Tomczyk was President and Chief Executive Officer of London Life.
"We are pleased to add a leader of Fred's caliber to our board," said Ed Tilly, Cboe Global Markets Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Fred has had a distinguished career and brings exceptional credentials and a wealth of industry experience to our board."
Mr. Tomczyk currently serves as a trustee of Liberty Property Trust, a publicly traded company. He also served as a director of Knight Capital Group, Inc., formerly a publicly traded company, and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. Mr. Tomczyk is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.