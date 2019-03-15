CBOE Futures Exchange To Cease Trading Bitcoin Futures Contracts

The Chicago Board Options Exchange announced today that it no longer plans to offer bitcoin futures contracts.
Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) is not adding a Cboe Bitcoin (USD) (“XBT”) futures contract for trading in March 2019. CFE is assessing its approach with respect to how it plans to continue to offer digital asset derivatives for trading. While it considers its next steps, CFE does not currently intend to list additional XBT futures contracts for trading. Currently listed XBT futures contracts remain available for trading.