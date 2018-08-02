 Skip to main Content
Cboe Europe Reports Record Month For Cboe LIS With €6 Billion Notional Traded On Block Trading Platform

Date 02/08/2018

  • Record average daily notional value (ADNV) traded of €273 million for Cboe LIS in July, up 21.3% over previous record month 
  • 158 buy-side firms globally now utilising the platform

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today reported that its European block trading platform, Cboe LIS, set a new monthly record in July with average daily notional value (ADNV) traded of €273 million, up 21.3% from its previous record month in May 2018.

