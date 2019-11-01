Cboe Europe President Mark Hemsley To Retire In 2020 - David Howson, Cboe Europe’s Chief Operating Officer Since 2013, Named As Successor

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced that Mark Hemsley, Executive Vice President at Cboe Global Markets and President of Cboe Europe, is planning to retire from the company at the end of February 2020. David Howson, Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Europe since 2013, has been named his successor and plans to assume the role of Executive Vice President at Cboe Global Markets and President of Cboe Europe beginning January 1, 2020.
Mr. Hemsley’s retirement caps an extensive and distinguished career in European capital markets. A founding employee of Bats Europe in 2008, Mr. Hemsley is a highly-respected industry expert and leader whose team has played a major role in transforming Europe’s equity markets over the past decade. In 2011, Mr. Hemsley led the transformative acquisition and integration of Chi-X Europe, creating the leading stock exchange group in Europe. Bats was acquired by Cboe Global Markets in 2017 and Mr. Hemsley assumed his current role. Prior to joining Bats, Mr. Hemsley was Managing Director and Chief Information Officer at LIFFE, running its Market Solutions group.
Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets said, “The entire Cboe organization is grateful for Mark’s vision, leadership and dedication to the company and we congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement. His passion for fair and efficient markets, drive to leverage trading and technology innovation to help benefit customers, and approachable leadership style have created a culture of success at Cboe Europe. David’s appointment reflects a long-established succession plan, and he is ready to lead Cboe Europe. He has spearheaded the development and execution of some of our most innovative product offerings, is well-respected by our clients and trading community, and is a strong leader with sound judgement. The future of Cboe Europe is bright with David at the helm.”
Mark Hemsley said, “Announcing my retirement is bittersweet as the last 11 years have been the most rewarding of my career. I am proud to have worked with an outstanding team to help bring competition and innovation to European capital markets. Under David’s leadership, Cboe Europe is well-poised to continue this track record of success. During his tenure at Cboe Europe, he has helped successfully guide Cboe Europe’s strategy and vision, delivered on the execution of many successful product launches and technology initiatives and built a strong team and culture. While I am looking forward to my retirement and spending more time with my wife and family, I will continue to closely follow the success of this great team and company.”
Mr. Howson has more than 20 years of experience in European and North American financial markets technology. He joined Cboe in 2017 as part of the Bats acquisition (he joined Bats in 2013) and has been instrumental in the company’s organic growth. Mr. Howson has spearheaded the development and execution of some of Cboe’s most innovative product offerings, including Cboe Periodic Auctions, Cboe LIS, and BXTR, which has become the largest trade reporting facility in Europe, and orchestrated the firm’s seamless implementation of MiFID II. Prior to joining Bats, Mr. Howson served as a founding employee and Chief Technology Officer of Equiduct, where he helped establish the firm as a pan-European Regulated Market in 2006. He spent the early part of his career consulting on the technology strategy and implementation for various exchanges in the U.S. and Europe, including Nasdaq, Borsa Italiana and LIFFE.
David Howson said, “I’m honoured and excited to lead the talented team in Europe as we continue to execute on our longstanding strategy of bringing innovation and cost-efficient competition to the European marketplace. It’s been a pleasure to work closely with Mark over the years and I appreciate his easy-going nature and leadership. I look forward to working with Cboe’s executive leadership and the experienced team in Europe to continue to deliver on our blueprint for success.”
Mr. Howson’s current responsibilities will be assumed by Tim Lipscomb who joined Cboe Europe as Deputy Chief Operating Officer last month. Mr. Lipscomb joined Cboe from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he spent 20 years and most recently served as Managing Director, EMEA Equities and Electronic Trading Technology. In his role at Cboe, Mr. Lipscomb oversees the company’s software engineering, infrastructure and operational teams and is a member of the Cboe Europe management team.