Cboe DataShop Expands Offering With Wall Street Horizon Event Data

- More than 25 event types, such as earnings dates and investor conferences, now available
- Cboe DataShop users now can build corporate events into trading strategies
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced that Cboe DataShop has added Wall Street Horizon’s corporate event data to its range of offerings, arming customers with a more robust data offering and the tools to better leverage corporate event intelligence.
Cboe DataShop customers now have access to Wall Street Horizon’s more than 25 corporate event types, including earnings dates, conference calls, dividend dates and investor conferences. The news was announced on March 21 at the Chicago conference “Finding an Edge: How Options Traders Use Alternative Datasets,” sponsored by Cboe, Wall Street Horizon and several other firms.
“Investors are constantly searching for ways to optimize the timing of their trading decisions, and we are seeing an increasing demand for information around corporate events and alternative data,” said Catherine Clay, Vice President and Global Head of Information Solutions, Cboe. “We are excited to provide DataShop clients with a more comprehensive offering by adding the gold standard in corporate event data to our existing suite of market data offerings.”
”We are pleased to work with Cboe to further bolster its already-impressive DataShop,” said Barry Star, CEO, Wall Street Horizon. “Movement around corporate events has proven to affect market volatility, and DataShop customers will now be able to incorporate this information into their trading strategies in order to make smarter investment decisions.”
Cboe DataShop, available at datashop.cboe.com, provides users with direct and immediate access to a comprehensive set of market intelligence for options, equities, indexes and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With the addition of Wall Street Horizon corporate event data, available within the Corporate Actions data set, Cboe DataShop offers clients access to 11 types of data.