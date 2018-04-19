Cboe Conducts April Settlement Of Cboe Bitcoin Futures

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced the settlement of the April expiry Cboe bitcoin (XBT) futures, the fourth contract settlement conducted since its launch in December.
The settlement price was $8,055.68, as determined by the 4:00 p.m. ET Gemini1 Exchange bitcoin auction.
Cboe bitcoin futures, the first regulated futures of their kind, launched on December 10, 2017. As of April 18, 2018, more than 557,000 contracts have traded across expiries since the launch, representing a notional value of over $5.7 billion. The contracts, which are cash-settled, were specifically designed to allow participants to implement straightforward trading strategies through settlement to a single, tradable auction price as calculated by Gemini.
