Catena Media Resolves To Implement Directed New Share Issue As Part Of Second Earn-Out Payment For Assets Acquired In December 2016

The Board of Directors of Catena Media plc (“Catena Media” or the “Company”) has, under the authorization granted by the Company's Articles of Association and in accordance with a press release published on 14 December 2016, resolved to implement a directed new issue of 77,209 ordinary shares in payment for part of the second additional purchase consideration for assets acquired in the US in December 2016. The subscription price has been set at SEK 117.38 per share.
On 14 December 2016, the Company announced that it had acquired websites and other affiliate related assets in the US, and that part of the additional purchase consideration for the assets can be paid in the form of newly issued shares in Catena Media. On 28 November 2017, the Company announced that it had approved a directed new issue of 117,805 shares as payment of part of the first additional purchase consideration for the assets acquired in the US in December 2016. Additionally, on 28 February 2018, the Company announced certain amended terms regarding the earn-out structure. This meant that the total amount for the two remaining earn-out payments was reduced from a total of USD 34.5 million to a total of USD 17.0 million and that as much as 50 percent of the remaining earn-out payments could still be paid in the form of newly-issued shares in Catena Media.
In light of the foregoing, the Company's Board of Directors has, under the authorization granted by the Company's Articles of Association, approved a directed issue of 77,209 shares to the sellers of the assets in part payment of the second additional purchase consideration, corresponding to a total amount of approximately USD 1,046,791. The shares are subject to a lock-up period of six months.
The subscription price for the share issue has been set at SEK 117.38 per share, corresponding to the volume-weighted average price for Catena Media’s share on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange during a period of 30 trading days up to and including 27 April 2018.
Through the share issue, the number of ordinary shares in Catena Media will increase by 77,209 shares, and the share capital will increase by EUR 115.81.