Cappitech Recognized As A Gartner “Cool Vendor In Banking”

Cappitech, a leading provider of regulatory reporting and intelligence solutions for the financial services industry, has been recognized by the world’s leading research and advisory company, Gartner, as one of four 2019 “Cool Vendors in Banking”1. According to the report, “Gartner’s company wide Cool Vendors initiative — which selects some of the most exciting and innovative technology providers in dozens of markets — is always one of our most highly anticipated research projects. It’s so popular, in fact, that we’ve shifted from an annual schedule to publishing Cool Vendors twice a year. This research from Gartner’s Global Financial Services team is the second edition of Cool Vendors focused specifically on the banking industry.”
As a company who has been servicing the industry with innovative regulatory reporting solutions since its inception, Cappitech captalizes on its regulatory technology and deep domain expertise to aggregate data for approximately 1,000 firms and processes billions of transactions annually for reporting clients. Cappitech’s solutions span multiple regulatory regimes incuding EMIR, MiFID II, Best Execution, ASIC, RTS 27/28 and SFTR, providing compliance and operations teams with intuitive tools that improve decision making and drive increased value via a cloud-based SaaS platform.
Commenting on the report, Ronen Kertis, CEO and Founder of Cappitech, said: “We’ve focused on helping clients to better navigate their regulatory reporting requirements which are often a major operational and cost burden. Doing this efficiently immediately reduces the impact of the regulatory burden. But finding ways to leverage the tsunami of data inherent in these processes and compare them with industry standards opens up valuable opportunities to improve decision making and create new revenue streams. To us, this is an opportunity that financial institutions globally need to be grasping.
1Gartner “Cool Vendors in Banking,” Don Free, et al, 9 October 2019
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.