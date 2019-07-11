Caplin Hires Three Senior Business Development Executives

Caplin Systems, the specialist provider of desktop and mobile e-trading technology, today announced three senior appointments to support its continued growth in EMEA, Scandinavia and Asia.
Keith Hill joins as an Advisory Board Member, based in London, with responsibility for global business development strategy. Keith has worked in the FX industry for over 35 years, specialising in electronic FX sales management globally. Most recently he was Global Head of e-FX Sales at Société Generale, where he managed a global sales team, built extensive client relationships and worked with clients to drive their digitisation strategy. Prior to this he worked at FXall as Head of EMEA Sales, joining in the firm’s early years and driving significant business growth through sales to banks and the buy-side.
Campbell MacPherson joins as Head of Business Development for APAC, based in Sydney. Cam has worked in Global Markets sales and technology roles for over 30 years, spanning FX and Money Markets, ETFs, futures and Precious Metals. Most recently he worked for Thomson Reuters in Australia as Sales Director for sell-side accounts, after roles as Global Business Director for Australian and NZ banks, and Head of FX Marketplaces for the Pacific region. Previously he has worked for BlackRock, CBA, Russell Investments, ASX and UBS.
Claus Holmark Asved becomes Head of Business Development for Scandinavia and Germany, based in Copenhagen. Claus has worked in the FX industry for 30 years, most recently with Caplin as a consultant. Previously he worked at Jyske Bank as Senior Business Developer for FX and derivatives, and prior to this he spent 27 years working for Danske Bank, where he had multiple roles before finally becoming Head of eFX.
These new appointments will support the increasing number of customers using Caplin’s multi-asset platforms in these regions, including a growing demand for Caplin’s mobile solutions.
“We are very happy to welcome Keith, Cam and Claus to our growing team. Combined they bring almost 100 years of experience in capital markets technology sales and provide unrivalled domain knowledge, business development expertise and a wealth of senior industry relationships,” said John Ashworth, CEO of Caplin. "As capital markets continue to evolve Caplin is seeing an increasing global demand for our technology solutions and Keith, Cam and Claus will each play a significant role as we continue to work with a growing list of banks and platforms of all sizes.”