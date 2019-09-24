Capitolis Appoints Jessica Zall Vice President Of Marketing

Capitolis, the pioneering technology provider for capital markets, announced today a strategic hire to its executive leadership team. Jessica Zall joins as Vice President and Head of Marketing. In this newly created role, Jessica will be based in New York and report to Gil Mandelzis, CEO and Founder. She joins the company at a time of significant growth and client mandates.
In her role as Head of Marketing, Jessica will drive the overall marketing and brand strategy with an unrelenting focus on articulating and communicating Capitolis’s value to the market. She will be responsible for all Capitolis marketing activities including go-to-market strategy, brand building, public relations, communications, events, digital marketing and lead generation. An accomplished and award-winning 18+ year market veteran, Jessica brings extensive experience developing and leading marketing efforts at fast-paced start-ups including Reval, FundQuest and Envestnet, and at larger enterprises including Refinitiv, Thomson Reuters, J.P. Morgan and BNP Paribas.
“Jessica is a highly seasoned marketing leader with a proven track record of building global brands and delivering results for companies at critical points of their growth, making her a natural addition to our executive team,” said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and Founder of Capitolis. “Capitolis has made strong progress over the past two years to advance our position as one of the most exciting and dynamic fintech companies in capital markets. Jessica’s expertise, creativity and strategic vision will build on that progress and propel the Capitolis brand forward during our next phase of growth.”
Jessica joins Capitolis from Refinitiv, where she served as Global Head of Marketing Strategy and developed marketing strategies that drove commercial value and retention for the firm’s trading, investment management, investment banking and wealth management businesses, leading a team of the firm’s most senior marketing professionals. Prior to that, as a senior marketing leader with J.P. Morgan, Envestnet, BNP Paribas and Reval, Jessica played instrumental roles to build brands and drive revenue through brand and product marketing efforts.
Jessica Zall commented, “I’m thrilled to join Capitolis and its leadership team at such a pivotal time in its evolution. Working at Capitolis is a dream job – it combines the opportunity to reshape an industry ripe for disruption, while being part of an organization that authentically lives its values – vision, collaboration and commitment. I’m excited about the opportunity to build and grow a company with an incredible group of talented people.”